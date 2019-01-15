Crews repair giant sinkhole at Kearny Villa Road off-ramp - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews repair giant sinkhole at Kearny Villa Road off-ramp

Video Report By Neda Iranpour, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The northbound Interstate 805 off-ramp to Kearny Villa Road remains closed Tuesday morning.

The roughly 10-by-20 foot sinkhole was reported just after 8:00 a.m. on the right lane of the exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The hole grew to 30-40 feet and was approximately 20-feet deep. 

San Diego Caltrans says the cause of the sinkhole was due to a damaged concrete sewage culvert. "It could be age," said Caltrans spokesperson Hayden Manning. "Steel concrete doesn't last forever; you have water going through it all the time [which is] going to eat it. It's just going to fail. Unfortunately this just does happen." 

It's still not clear when the off-ramp will re-open.  CHP has warned drivers to take it easy on the roads this week. 

