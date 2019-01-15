Crews repair giant sinkhole at Kearny Villa Road off-ramp

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The northbound Interstate 805 off-ramp to Kearny Villa Road remains closed Tuesday morning.

The roughly 10-by-20 foot sinkhole was reported just after 8:00 a.m. on the right lane of the exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The hole grew to 30-40 feet and was approximately 20-feet deep.

San Diego Caltrans says the cause of the sinkhole was due to a damaged concrete sewage culvert. "It could be age," said Caltrans spokesperson Hayden Manning. "Steel concrete doesn't last forever; you have water going through it all the time [which is] going to eat it. It's just going to fail. Unfortunately this just does happen."

It's still not clear when the off-ramp will re-open. CHP has warned drivers to take it easy on the roads this week.

A worker tells me 600 cubic yards of slurry will be needed to fill this sinkhole! Slurry is a mix of sand, cement, and water. They’re still finishing up some work underground and then the pouring shall begin... @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/rUczvY6Rbm — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 15, 2019

CHP: Watch out for more potholes, sinkholes this rainy week. This large 20-foot-deep sinkhole is still being repaired on the Kearny Villa Rd. off-ramp off of Northbound-805 in #SerraMesa I’ll have the updates, on @CBS8 @News8 w/ @EricNews8 @MoniqueNews8 @jennymilk @BrandonNews8 pic.twitter.com/abDnbidnrB — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 15, 2019

Update: We’re still repairing the NB I-805 Kearny Villa Road off-ramp. Rain slowing the work. It will remain closed through tomorrow’s morning commute. Follow us here for real-time updates #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 15, 2019

