Crews repair giant sinkhole at Kearny Villa Road off-ramp

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The northbound Interstate 805 off-ramp to Kearny Villa Road remains closed Tuesday morning.
The roughly 10-by-20 foot sinkhole was reported just after 8:00 a.m. on the right lane of the exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The hole grew to 30-40 feet and was approximately 20-feet deep.
San Diego Caltrans says the cause of the sinkhole was due to a damaged concrete sewage culvert. "It could be age," said Caltrans spokesperson Hayden Manning. "Steel concrete doesn't last forever; you have water going through it all the time [which is] going to eat it. It's just going to fail. Unfortunately this just does happen."
It's still not clear when the off-ramp will re-open. CHP has warned drivers to take it easy on the roads this week.
Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »
A worker tells me 600 cubic yards of slurry will be needed to fill this sinkhole! Slurry is a mix of sand, cement, and water. They’re still finishing up some work underground and then the pouring shall begin... @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/rUczvY6Rbm— Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 15, 2019
CHP: Watch out for more potholes, sinkholes this rainy week. This large 20-foot-deep sinkhole is still being repaired on the Kearny Villa Rd. off-ramp off of Northbound-805 in #SerraMesa I’ll have the updates, on @CBS8 @News8 w/ @EricNews8 @MoniqueNews8 @jennymilk @BrandonNews8 pic.twitter.com/abDnbidnrB— Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 15, 2019
Update: We’re still repairing the NB I-805 Kearny Villa Road off-ramp. Rain slowing the work. It will remain closed through tomorrow’s morning commute. Follow us here for real-time updates #SDCaltransAlert— Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 15, 2019
RELATED COVERAGE
The second of three separate storms set to hit San Diego County this week is expected to bring less intense rain and another round of mountain snow beginning Tuesday afternoon.
The northbound Interstate 805 off-ramp to Kearny Villa Road in Serra Mesa will remain closed until further notice due to a giant sinkhole encroaching on the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The nation's largest utility said Monday it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy because it faces at least $30 billion in potential damages from lawsuits over the catastrophic wildfires in California in 2017 and 2018 that killed scores of people and destroyed thousands of homes.
A Navy petty officer was "irritated and impaired" when he crashed his pickup truck into a barrier on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and the vehicle ended up crashing amid a crowd in Chicano Park, killing four people, a prosecutor said Monday, but a defense attorney said his client wasn't under the influence and questioned the safety of the roadway.
A Navy petty officer was "irritated and impaired" when he crashed his pickup truck into a barrier on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and the vehicle ended up crashing amid a crowd in Chicano Park, killing four people, a prosecutor said Monday, but a defense attorney said his client wasn't under the influence and questioned the safety of the roadway.
A water main break in Normal Heights Monday left about 30 customers without water service, with flooding reported in several properties.
One person was wounded Monday morning in a shooting at an East Village apartment complex, police said.
The first of two winter storms to hit southern California this week is bringing snow to the region's high-elevation mountains.
Father Joe's Villages and Connections Housing Downtown will accommodate nearly 150 additional homeless residents overnight due to the storm, according to the San Diego Housing Commission.