"A 10 isn't enough": UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi stuns judges with perfect floor routine

(CBS News) - UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi performed a dazzling floor routine that left spectators and judges in awe.
Competing to a medley of Michael Jackson hits and R&B classics, she earned a perfect score of 10 and put the crowd in a frenzy Saturday night. Video of her ebullient performance also went viral.
With a huge smile on her face, 21-year-old Ohashi wowed judges with a flurry of flips and dance moves in her routine at the Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, California. The UCLA senior, who was an internet sensation last year for her Jackson-inspired performance, danced this time to the King of Pop's "The Way You Make Me Feel," The Jackson 5's "I Want You Back" and Earth, Wind and Fire's "September."
"Her whole floor routine is ridiculously hard," UCLA Women's Gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field told the Daily Bruin, UCLA's student newspaper. "Every single thing about it including the backward split that she does after her leap pass — it's insane."
The internet agreed. UCLA Gymnastics tweeted a video of Ohashi's performance, with the caption,"A 10 isn't enough for this floor routine." As of Monday, the tweet has nearly 24 million views and high praise from many Twitter users, including California Sen. Kamala Harris and Atlantic writer Jemele Hill.
"This is fantastic," Harris wrote on Twitter as she offered congratulations to Ohashi and her gymnastics team.
Hill tweeted, "Note to self: Go to a UCLA gymnastics meet."
As for Ohashi, she appears to be embracing her viral fame. She offered Harris and Hill tickets to attend her meets on Twitter.
THIS BIT?!?!?!?!!?! HOW?!?!?!?!! MAGIC!!??!??!?! pic.twitter.com/JeyW9QJ153— bourgeois little prude (@Saraurora) January 13, 2019
The Seattle native's electric performance comes years after she nearly quit the sportbecause she was burned out from Olympics training. She opted to compete on the collegiate level and found her love for the sport again. Last year, she won the NCAA title for her floor exercise routine and the UCLA Bruins became national champions.
