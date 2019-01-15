Two unrelated TB cases reported in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency is working with officials at Palomar College and La Posada de Guadalupe Shelter to notify people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis in two unrelated cases.

No-cost testing for Palomar College Rancho Bernardo Center students, faculty and staff identified as having possibly been exposed to TB between August 20, 2018 and September 26, 2018 will take place the week of January 28 at Palomar College Campus Student Health Center locations in Rancho Bernardo and San Marcos. Palomar College is located at 1140 W. Mission Rd., San Marcos and the Rancho Bernardo Center is located at 11111 Rancho Bernardo Rd., San Diego.

The potential dates of exposure at La Posada de Guadalupe Men’s Shelter, 2472 Impala Dr., Carlsbad, were between September 15, 2018 and January 3, 2019. People identified as potentially exposed will be offered no-cost testing at the shelter on January 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

“Symptoms of active tuberculosis include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County Public Health Officer. “But most people who are exposed do not develop the disease, and TB can be treated and cured with medication.”

For individuals with symptoms or are immune-compromised, it is important that the individual sees their medical provider to rule out tuberculosis.

If you would like more information on this potential exposure you can call:

Palomar College Student Health Centers San Marcos Campus (760) 891-7530

La Posada de Guadalupe Shelter at (760) 929-2322

County TB Control Program at (619) 692-8621

The number of annual tuberculosis cases in San Diego County has decreased since the early 1990s and has stabilized in recent years. There were 258 cases reported in 2016 and 237 in 2017. There may be additional cases from last year that have yet to be reported, but to date, 224 cases were reported in 2018.