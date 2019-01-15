Joey Fatone wants to test your ‘Common Knowledge’ - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Joey Fatone wants to test your ‘Common Knowledge’

By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Joey Fatone’s career started out as a member of the hugely popular boy band N’Sync - and it has yet to slow down.

Now, Joey wants to test people as the host of a brand-new game show called “Common Knowledge.”

Joey spoke with Morning Extra about the trivia-based show that premiered Monday night on the Game Show Network.

