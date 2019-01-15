Joey Fatone wants to test your ‘Common Knowledge’

Click here to view on YouTube.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Joey Fatone’s career started out as a member of the hugely popular boy band N’Sync - and it has yet to slow down.
Now, Joey wants to test people as the host of a brand-new game show called “Common Knowledge.”
Joey spoke with Morning Extra about the trivia-based show that premiered Monday night on the Game Show Network.
The second of three separate storms set to hit San Diego County this week is expected to bring less intense rain and another round of mountain snow beginning Tuesday afternoon.
The Fleet Science Center’s upcoming High Tech Fair will help students discover real-world applications for what they learn in science class.
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency is working with officials at Palomar College and La Posada de Guadalupe Shelter to notify people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis in two unrelated cases.
UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi performed a dazzling floor routine that left spectators and judges in awe.
The northbound Interstate 805 off-ramp to Kearny Villa Road in Serra Mesa will remain closed until further notice due to a giant sinkhole encroaching on the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The nation's largest utility said Monday it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy because it faces at least $30 billion in potential damages from lawsuits over the catastrophic wildfires in California in 2017 and 2018 that killed scores of people and destroyed thousands of homes.
A Navy petty officer was "irritated and impaired" when he crashed his pickup truck into a barrier on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and the vehicle ended up crashing amid a crowd in Chicano Park, killing four people, a prosecutor said Monday, but a defense attorney said his client wasn't under the influence and questioned the safety of the roadway.
