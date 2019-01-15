The Fleet Science Center to host High Tech Fair

Click here to view on YouTube.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Fleet Science Center’s upcoming High Tech Fair will help students discover real-world applications for what they learn in science class.

The event this Thursday and Friday will also connect local kids with STEM-related businesses.

The two-day fair is geared towards students in grades 7-12 and will take place at the Balboa Park Activity Center.

The event is open to the public on Jan. 17 and to preregistered schools on Jan. 18.

Representatives from several participating agencies and businesses stopped by Morning Extra with details on the High Tech Fair.