Gas leak forces evacuations in Normal Heights

The second of three quick-succession storms in the forecast for the San Diego area this week brought more cloudbursts to the already soaked region Tuesday
A construction worker inadvertently ruptured a natural gas line in Normal Heights on Tuesday, prompting evacuations while repair crews worked to halt the spewing fumes.
You've seen her riding surfboards and putting smiles on a lot of faces around the San Diego area; Ricochet the Surf Dog was nominated for our News 8 Change It Up Champion Award. News 8’s Eric Kahnert caught up with Ricochet's owner about the great work she's doing in the community, and the IMAX movie she's featured in.
A drunken driver who struck and killed an Oceanside woman as she walked across an Escondido street with her boyfriend pleaded guilty Tuesday to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
The Fleet Science Center’s upcoming High Tech Fair will help students discover real-world applications for what they learn in science class.
Joey Fatone’s career started out as a member of the hugely popular boy band N’Sync - and it has yet to slow down.
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency is working with officials at Palomar College and La Posada de Guadalupe Shelter to notify people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis in two unrelated cases.
UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi performed a dazzling floor routine that left spectators and judges in awe.