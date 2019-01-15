In-N-Out Burger in Kearny Mesa will undergo changes to make it safer for customers

Click here to view on YouTube.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — One In-N-Out Burger location is serving up a solution to long drive-thru lines.

The chain announced plans to help battle congestion and add safety precaution at its Kearny Mesa location.

The In-N-Out on Kearny Mesa Road was built on a bizarrely shaped lot cramming customers trying to park together with those going through the drive thru in a space that's not really big enough for either group on its own.

The congestion in the lot often caused back-ups that extend out the driveway.

Making a bad situation worse, the place is always so packed that even if you can get into the lot - you might not find a parking space - and then things get really complicated.

"So, I had to go down, cross the lane, wait at the light, make a U-turn, then go down pull in a driveway, cross the yellow line and parked just on the street and I'm walking in,” said Dr. Frank Pavel.

On Monday, the San Diego City Council got to the meat of In-N-Out's problem - too many cars and not enough room. So, the council considered a plan to reconfigure the space allowing the restaurant to expand into some public right of way - another oddly shaped piece of land - for which the city had no plans.

They voted to pass the plan unanimously with Councilmember Chris Cate absent.

Under the plan approved by the city council, a new driveway will be created for drive-thru customers only allowing them to bypass the parking lot.

The new drive-thru lane will run around the backside of the property and hold more cars, plus that will open more room in the current parking for 14 additional parking spaces.

Hopefully the new situation will help customers get “in-n-out" of In-N-Out a little easier.