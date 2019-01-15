San Diegans on the hunt for snow

Click here to view on YouTube.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The series of recent storms has brought snow to our local mountains. On Tuesday, News 8’s Shawn Styles headed out to see if any more had fallen.

He reports from Lake Cuyamaca with an update on conditions.

Snowfall reports from this morning ??More is on the way! #cawx #snow pic.twitter.com/aw9xbLByNi — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 15, 2019

