San Diego pup to be featured in the Puppy Bowl

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — While the Chargers failed to make it to the big game – you can still root for some Southern California talent … in this year’s Puppy Bowl.
Flo is a rescue terrier-chihuahua mix from the Helen Woodward Center and the 7-month-old will be a member of “Team Ruff.” She and her team will take on “Team Fluff” on the “Geico Gridiron.”
The overall goal of the Puppy Bowl is to find the featured pups a fur-ever home.
Fortunately for Flo – who know goes by “Poppy” - the wait wasn’t long.
“She has fit in to our family so well. We just love her. She has a great little personality,” said her new owner Yvonne Mather. “She’s just a great part of our family.”
The Puppy Bowl airs on Animal Planet of Feb. 3 at noon and you can find more adorable adoptable pets here.
Attention football fans & puppy fans! One of our rescue pups (the fearless Flo) will be in the starting lineup for #PuppyBowl XV, which airs Super Bowl Sun. on @AnimalPlanet! We can't wait to share more about Flo's Puppy Bowl experience with you in the coming weeks ???? pic.twitter.com/M05KHbLXmE— Helen Woodward (@HWAC) January 15, 2019
