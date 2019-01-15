San Diego pup to be featured in the Puppy Bowl

Click here to view on YouTube.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — While the Chargers failed to make it to the big game – you can still root for some Southern California talent … in this year’s Puppy Bowl.

Flo is a rescue terrier-chihuahua mix from the Helen Woodward Center and the 7-month-old will be a member of “Team Ruff.” She and her team will take on “Team Fluff” on the “Geico Gridiron.”

The overall goal of the Puppy Bowl is to find the featured pups a fur-ever home.

Fortunately for Flo – who know goes by “Poppy” - the wait wasn’t long.

“She has fit in to our family so well. We just love her. She has a great little personality,” said her new owner Yvonne Mather. “She’s just a great part of our family.”

The Puppy Bowl airs on Animal Planet of Feb. 3 at noon and you can find more adorable adoptable pets here.