San Diego pup to be featured in the Puppy Bowl - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego pup to be featured in the Puppy Bowl

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News 8 Team
Bio
Connect
Biography

Click here to view on YouTube.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — While the Chargers failed to make it to the big game – you can still root for some Southern California talent … in this year’s Puppy Bowl.

Flo is a rescue terrier-chihuahua mix from the Helen Woodward Center and the 7-month-old will be a member of “Team Ruff.” She and her team will take on “Team Fluff” on the “Geico Gridiron.”

The overall goal of the Puppy Bowl is to find the featured pups a fur-ever home.

Fortunately for Flo – who know goes by “Poppy” - the wait wasn’t long.

“She has fit in to our family so well. We just love her. She has a great little personality,” said her new owner Yvonne Mather. “She’s just a great part of our family.”

The Puppy Bowl airs on Animal Planet of Feb. 3 at noon and you can find more adorable adoptable pets here

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.