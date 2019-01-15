San Diego business owners help federal workers pay bills

Click here to view video on YouTube

NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8) – A family out of National City on Tuesday were overjoyed that Chris Lee, a small business owner in Carlsbad, stepped in to help them during the partial government shutdown.

The National City family asked to remain anonymous because of the father’s federal job. They have now had their $2,250 a month rent covered by Chris Lee – a Carlsbad small business owner.

Last week, Lee told News 8 he was making a commitment to help those affected by the shutdown. “We are going to get through this together,” he said at the time.

Lee was inspired by his former FBI working father. Lee put out the call Friday and with the government shutdown now in its 25th day, the response was great.

The National City family told News 8 they reached out to Chris after News 8 aired his story last week.

Brian Vincik of Securematics also helped another family in La Mesa impacted by the partial government shutdown.

Their letter said: “This gesture of kindness that my family received from a local business owner eases the stress. Their unselfishness to openly offer and pay our mortgage has been the best.”

“We have the capability as local business leaders to do something,” said Vincik.

Lee has challenged other local businesses to help furloughed workers. He said more than a dozen federal workers have contacted him – way more than he can help.

A third San Diego business has stepped up by paying three federal workers’ grocery bills.

