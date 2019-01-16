San Diego seeing record number of opioid overdose deaths

Click here to view on YouTube.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The risk of dying from an opioid overdose is now greater than dying in a car crash. It’s a crisis that continues to worsen across the country and in California.

Called a “mass casualty event,” authorities said 13 people in a Chico home overdosed on fentanyl this past week. Twelve of them were rushed to the hospital but one person died.

On Monday, a triple opioid overdose at the Gold Country Casino in the town of Oroville, just outside of Chico, left two men and woman hospitalized. Authorities also found a five-month-old with the trio in the hotel room. Tests showed the baby did not ingest any drugs.

San Diego has not been immune to the devastating impact of the opioid crisis. In fact, the county has seen record numbers of opioid-related deaths in the past year.

A San Diego non-profit is now working hard to prevent the next death.

Gretchen Burns Bergman is the co-founder of A New Path in San Diego. The non-profit strives to remove the stigma of drug addiction while advocating for education and treatment over punishment and incarceration. “San Diego is just at risk as Chico is or any other state or city in the United States.”

San Diego County has experienced a record number of opioid overdose deaths – 273 in 2017. Fentanyl deaths in particularly spiked 155 percent from 2016 to 2017.

Using funds from a grant, A New Path distributes free naloxone – also known as Narcan – a nasal-injected medication that can instantly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Since 2014, A New Path has trained more than 2,500 people to use Narcan, and 472 overdose reversals – meaning lives potentially saved – have been reported.

“If it was not for the stigma, we would all have this in our medicine cabinet,” said Bergman.

At A New Path, she has implemented a strategy of education and compassion called ‘harm reduction.’ “You know, keep them alive so we can figure out how to help them. You can’t treat someone that is dead.”

To receive free Narcan, one must first take a 30-minute training session provided by the non-profit. Visit A New Path’s website for more information regarding the training session.