Rep. Scott Peters to avoid 2020 Mayoral race, opts for re-election instead

Cat & Craft, the first cat café in North San Diego County held its soft opening this past weekend – selling out all available reservations.
Crews reopened the left lane of the northbound Interstate 805 off-ramp to Kearny Villa Road Wednesday morning as they continue to work on repairing a giant sinkhole.
Rep. Scott Peters, long considered a likely candidate for San Diego mayor in 2020, announced his intent to seek another term in Congress instead.
Scattered shower are expected throughout San Diego County Wednesday as one storm makes way for a more powerful system expected to sweep into the region, potentially bringing moderate to heavy rainfall through Friday morning.
A family out of National City on Tuesday were overjoyed that Chris Lee, a small business owner in Carlsbad, stepped in to help them during the partial government shutdown.
A man who was found shot at a Downtown San Diego apartment on Monday has died, according to authorities.
One person was wounded Monday morning in a shooting at an East Village apartment complex, police said.
San Diegans are going online to raise money to help make ends meet amid a partial government shutdown prolonged by a impasse over President Trump's demand for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer outlined ambitious plans to cut through bureaucracy and combat a dearth of affordable and available housing during his fifth State of the City address Tuesday night.
The criminal complaint charging a Wisconsin man with abducting 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents laid out the case in detail and offered a possible road map for how prosecutors will seek a conviction in the girl's 88-day ordeal.