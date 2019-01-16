Rep. Scott Peters to avoid 2020 Mayoral race, opts for re-election instead

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Rep. Scott Peters, long considered a likely candidate for San Diego mayor in 2020, announced his intent to seek another term in Congress instead.

Peters, who represents the 52nd Congressional District, said he feels he will have more opportunities to advance San Diego's priorities while serving in a House of Representatives that has a Democratic majority for the first time since 2010.

Peters, D-San Diego, was first elected to the House in 2012. He is currently the second-ranking member on the House Energy Subcommittee and the third-ranking member on the Environment and Climate Change Subcommittee, which he said both play a critical role in supporting San Diego's renewable energy industry.

"I have a great job serving in Congress," Peters said. "I'm proud to have built my service around the connections between D.C. and the people I serve, science and technology, the military, our veterans, the border and environmental protection."

Peters' decision to skip the mayoral race comes in the wake of announcements by Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, and San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry that they will run for mayor in 2020. Peters would have been the third major Democrat, and likely the most moderate one, in the race for the technically nonpartisan position.

He expressed confidence to the San Diego Union-Tribune in his ability to win the race, but said he decided to stay in a position without term limits and one in which he continues to rise up the party ranks.

"I know this announcement will leave many of you surprised, some disappointed and others relieved," Peters said. "As always, thank you for the honor you have given me to serve."

It remains to be seen whether any Republican candidates will step forward in an effort to succeed Mayor Kevin Faulconer. Potential competition for Bry and Gloria could include City Councilman Mark Kersey and retired San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman, but the latter two haven't yet announced which way they'll go.