Cat & Craft: First 'cat café' in North County San Diego opens

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Cat & Craft, the first cat café in North San Diego County held its soft opening this past weekend – selling out all available reservations.

The 1,500-square-foot space has an 800-square foot cage-free lounge area for cats and their potential families to get acquainted.

Cat & Craft’s co-owners Caroline and Andrew Vaught along with Dara Flannery - from their nonprofit partner Love Your Feral Felines – and two adoptable kitties stopped by Morning Extra to share more about the café cats, cat-lovers and coffee-lovers can all enjoy.