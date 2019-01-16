Sneak Peek: Monster Jam returns to Petco Park Saturday

Click here to view video on YouTube.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The greatest shows on dirt will make its annual visits to America’s Finest City Saturday, Jan 19, with Monster Jam at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres.

Monster Jam will return for a second, all-new show on Saturday, Jan. 26. Then, Monster Energy Supercross will take place at Petco Park on Saturday, Feb. 2.

News 8’s Heather Hope shows us a sneak peek of the track design process, which converts 26 million pounds of dirt—that’s 500 dump truck loads—into man-made dirt battlegrounds for both two and four wheels.

Monster Jam courses are built for high flying destruction, while the Supercross track is a one-of-a-kind layout filled with air-inducing jumps and obstacles of all shapes and sizes.

For more information and updates, visit their website.