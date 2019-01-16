San Diego County organizations continue offering help to shutdown-affected workers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More organizations around San Diego County offered help Wednesday to federal employees affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

California Coast Credit Union announced that it will begin offering relief programs to credit union members dealing with the shutdown, including 90- day personal loans with zero percent APR for members with a last net payroll of up to $5,000 and 90-day loan payment deferrals for existing loans.

According to the credit union, federal employees who switch to CCCU are also eligible for the programs.

"Our members' best interest is always our number one priority, and we understand that the government shutdown has brought unforeseen financial hardships to some of our members and their families," said Todd Lane, California Coast Credit Union's president and CEO. "Our goal is to provide personalized solutions that will support them during this difficult time."

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center and the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture announced that federal employees can receive free general admission passes to the SDCJC's Arts and Ideas programs and performances by JCompany. According to the two organizations, the promotion will run through the end of the shutdown.

On Tuesday, the San Diego County Apartment Association advised its member landlords to be lenient on tenants who are federal employees, suggesting they waive late payment fees, accept partial rent payments and set up rent payment plans.

Federal workers have also received assistance from the Combined Federal Campaign, the federal government's workplace fundraising program. The CFC announced Jan. 11 that it would offer short-term help with food, rent and utilities for federal employees in San Diego County. The San Diego Humane Society, in working with the CFC, announced Monday it will offer two bags of free pet food to federal workers at each of its three campuses throughout the week.

The shutdown is currently in its 26th day, with more than 800,000 employees across the country furloughed or working without pay. According to the CFC, employees of the departments of the Treasury, Homeland Security and Agriculture are suffering the most from the effects of the shutdown in the program's Southern California zone.