San Diego County organizations continue offering help to shutdown-affected workers

More organizations around San Diego County offered help Wednesday to federal employees affected by the ongoing government shutdown.
A family out of National City on Tuesday were overjoyed that Chris Lee, a small business owner in Carlsbad, stepped in to help them during the partial government shutdown.
The greatest shows on dirt will make its annual visits to America’s Finest City Saturday, Jan 19, with Monster Jam at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres.
Scattered shower are expected throughout San Diego County Wednesday as one storm makes way for a more powerful system expected to sweep into the region, potentially bringing moderate to heavy rainfall through Friday morning.
Cat & Craft, the first cat café in North San Diego County held its soft opening this past weekend – selling out all available reservations.
Crews reopened the left lane of the northbound Interstate 805 off-ramp to Kearny Villa Road Wednesday morning as they continue to work on repairing a giant sinkhole.
Rep. Scott Peters, long considered a likely candidate for San Diego mayor in 2020, announced his intent to seek another term in Congress instead.
A man who was found shot at a Downtown San Diego apartment on Monday has died, according to authorities.
One person was wounded Monday morning in a shooting at an East Village apartment complex, police said.
San Diegans are going online to raise money to help make ends meet amid a partial government shutdown prolonged by a impasse over President Trump's demand for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.