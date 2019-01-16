Zevely Zone: Encinitas man turns junky lot into work of art

Click here to view video on YouTube

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Four years ago, an Encinitas man could not stand the look of a vacant lot filled with trash.

In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff visited Dave’s Garden where no stone is left unturned.

Dave Dean is open for business and laughs because his Rock Garden is free to whoever wanders by, but first things first – he does not own the property, the state does.

Dave figured that since he lived in the neighborhood he would pull some weeds and put down roots. Now, the garden is beautiful. But that was not always the case.

Things were ugly when city officials hit Dave with a cease and desist order, but the garden was saved by the power of the people. Those city officials now turn a blind eye to the man whose dedication can be seen by all.

Dave Dean is happy to offer free tours and free supplies to paint your own rock. If you are interested, email him at: davedeancommercial@gmail.com.