San Diego police deem man climbs atop roof in Serra Mesa 'not a - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego police deem man climbs atop roof in Serra Mesa 'not a threat'

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego Police responded Wednesday night to reports of a possibly armed man on a roof in Serra Mesa. Authorities quickly determined that he was not armed and deemed him "not a threat." 

Multiple police units responded to the area of  8800 block of Pinecrest Avenue responding to the call. They said no crime had been committed and units were leaving the scene just around 5:15 p.m. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.