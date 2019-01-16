Mary Kay holds annual conference in San Diego

If you happen to be downtown over the next several days, you will notice a lot of pink because makeup empire Mary Kay is holding its annual leadership conference at the convention center.
The controversy continues over plans to charge for parking at the Westfield UTC mall. A News 8 viewer wrote in with questions about who is paying for the mall's new parking structure and exactly which employees will have to pay for parking.
Scattered shower are expected throughout San Diego County Wednesday as one storm makes way for a more powerful system expected to sweep into the region, potentially bringing moderate to heavy rainfall through Friday morning.
San Diego Police responded Wednesday night to reports of a possibly armed man on a roof in Serra Mesa. Authorities quickly determined that he was not armed and deemed him "not a threat."
People who live in Point Loma are fed up over a ramp that was designed to solve accessibility problems, saying it actually created another issue. News 8's Steve Price went to go check out the problem and has more on how the City of San Diego is responding in this Your Stories report.
More organizations around San Diego County offered help Wednesday to federal employees affected by the ongoing government shutdown.
A family out of National City on Tuesday were overjoyed that Chris Lee, a small business owner in Carlsbad, stepped in to help them during the partial government shutdown.
The greatest shows on dirt will make its annual visits to America’s Finest City Saturday, Jan 19, with Monster Jam at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres.
Cat & Craft, the first cat café in North San Diego County held its soft opening this past weekend – selling out all available reservations.