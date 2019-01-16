Mary Kay holds annual conference in San Diego

Click here to view video on YouTube

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – If you happen to be downtown over the next several days, you will notice a lot of pink because makeup empire Mary Kay is holding its annual leadership conference at the convention center.

For more than five decades, Mary Kay has been known for its makeup sales force and the love of everything pink.

Director of U.S. marketing, Regena Pipkin, is one of 6,000 attendees at this year’s leadership conference. “Our claim to fame really is empowering the lives of women all around the world.”

At this year’s conference, attendees will learn about new products and new business practices. Mary Kay will also celebrate having the longest running career car program in the world. “The story begins in 1969, when Mary Kay awarded the top five sales directors with a pink Cadillac. Since that time, we have awarded over 24,000 pink Cadillacs to our independent sales force.”

What about Mary Kay has allowed it to last for so long?

Caitlin Griffo said it has given her independence. “It has done so much for me personally. It is the thing to help me get completely debt free by the age of 30,” she said.

This year will mark the third time Mary Kay has chosen San Diego as its conference destination. It is estimated that more than $37 million dollars is pumped into the local economy through direct spending.