Craigslist Scam: Young military couple scammed out of $3,000

Click here to view video on YouTube
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A young military couple transferring from overseas was scammed out of $3,000 when they tried to find a new home.
Madison and Sam Harrison spent several years in Japan but were recently relocated to San Diego. During their relocation process they found a Craigslist ad for an one bedroom apartment in a Hillcrest complex for just $1,500 a month.
That ad turned out to be a scam.
The Harrisons had done their due diligence, though. The man in the ad, Charles Damon, said he worked with F&F Property Management. The couple said they verified that F&F Property Management was reputable company.
When Charles sent Madison and Sam an email saying the landlord wanted to rent the property to other people unless they sent more money right away, they became suspicious. Their instincts were right.
As it turned out, the apartment in the ad was not vacant. In fact, the whole complex is full, and F&F said if there was a vacancy, it would be for more than $1,500 a month.
News 8 did research and discovered the fake ad had been posted again on Wednesday.
Madison and Sam said Charles has not returned their emails or calls. They are now out of $3,000 and no place to live. The couple hopes that by sharing their story, others will not fall for the same trick.
News 8 tried to contact Charles Damon, but all calls went to voicemail. Upon further investigation, News 8 discovered more complaints from other renters who claimed he was running a similar scam in Los Angeles.
Scattered showers are expected throughout San Diego County Wednesday as one storm makes way for a more powerful system expected to sweep into the region, potentially bringing moderate to heavy rainfall through Thursday night.
More organizations around San Diego County offered help Wednesday to federal employees affected by the ongoing government shutdown.
The nation's first law eliminating bail for suspects awaiting trial is on hold until California voters decide whether to overturn it, officials said Wednesday.
California endorsed a rule Wednesday that will allow home marijuana deliveries statewide, even into communities that have banned commercial pot sales.
People who live in Point Loma are fed up over a ramp that was designed to solve accessibility problems, saying it actually created another issue.
If you happen to be downtown over the next several days, you will notice a lot of pink because makeup empire Mary Kay is holding its annual leadership conference at the convention center.
A young military couple transferring from overseas was scammed out of $3,000 when they tried to find a new home.
The controversy continues over plans to charge for parking at the Westfield UTC mall. A News 8 viewer wrote in with questions about who is paying for the mall's new parking structure and exactly which employees will have to pay for parking.
San Diego Police responded Wednesday night to reports of a possibly armed man on a roof in Serra Mesa. Authorities quickly determined that he was not armed and deemed him "not a threat."