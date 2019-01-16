California voters must approve law to end bail before trial

Scattered showers are expected throughout San Diego County Wednesday as one storm makes way for a more powerful system expected to sweep into the region, potentially bringing moderate to heavy rainfall through Thursday night.
More organizations around San Diego County offered help Wednesday to federal employees affected by the ongoing government shutdown.
The nation's first law eliminating bail for suspects awaiting trial is on hold until California voters decide whether to overturn it, officials said Wednesday.
California endorsed a rule Wednesday that will allow home marijuana deliveries statewide, even into communities that have banned commercial pot sales.
People who live in Point Loma are fed up over a ramp that was designed to solve accessibility problems, saying it actually created another issue.
If you happen to be downtown over the next several days, you will notice a lot of pink because makeup empire Mary Kay is holding its annual leadership conference at the convention center.
A young military couple transferring from overseas was scammed out of $3,000 when they tried to find a new home.
The controversy continues over plans to charge for parking at the Westfield UTC mall. A News 8 viewer wrote in with questions about who is paying for the mall's new parking structure and exactly which employees will have to pay for parking.
San Diego Police responded Wednesday night to reports of a possibly armed man on a roof in Serra Mesa. Authorities quickly determined that he was not armed and deemed him "not a threat."