Broadway theaters to dim lights to honor Carol Channing

'Star Trek: Discovery' star Sonequa Martin-Green weighs in on one of the key controversies surrounding her show.
'The Truths We Hold: An American Journey' author and Senator Kamala Harris makes a guarantee about Trump's border wall.
'Future Man' star Josh Hutcherson and his 'Hunger Games' co-stars had to give more than their IDs to get into Fetish Night at the Kit Kat Club.
'Stan & Ollie' star John C. Reilly details how legends of John Malkovich's method acting influence the farts in 'Stepbrothers.'
If there's anything to be learned from 'If Beale Street Could Talk' star KiKi Layne's success story, it's to never ignore phone calls from strange numbers.
'Mary Poppins Returns' star Emily Blunt gives Stephen an uncomplimentary compliment about the way he runs.
'Bird Box' star Sandra Bullock goes under oath for the Late Show's first installation of 'Bullock or Bollocks?'