Gillette ad causing some razor burn

Click here to view video on YouTube

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8 / AP) - Thirty years after first introducing the tagline "The Best A Man Can Get," Gillette is taking a fresh look at what it means for men to be at their "best."

This week Gillette released a short film entitled “We Believe,” which begins with a compilation of actions commonly associated with “toxic masculinity.”

The short film is part of a new marketing campaign and charitable program dedicated to celebrating the stories of men making a positive impact, and to inspire others in the process.

Gillette showcases examples of how men can take actions large and small to create meaningful change for themselves, their loved ones, their peers and set the right example for the next generation of men. Because it’s only by challenging ourselves to do more that we get closer to our best.

“Gillette believes in the best in men,” said Gary Coombe, president, P&G Global Grooming. “By holding each other accountable, eliminating excuses for bad behavior, and supporting a new generation working toward their personal ‘best,’ we can help create positive change that will matter for years to come.”

San Diego State marketing professor Dr. George Belch told News 8 the ad is well done and explained the razor burn. “In a sense it talks down to them [men], chastises them. [It’s] a critical portrayal of how men might be, and I think some men have trouble accepting that.”

Pictures of razors in toilets and trash cans have been circulating online since Gillette published the short film. “While there is a lot of controversy and a lot of publicity surrounding the whole issue, I don’t think it will move the sales needle much."

Gillette pledged to donate one million dollars for the next three years to non-profits that focus on helping men be their best.

The Boys and Girls Club of America will be the first recipient.

Click here to view video on YouTube