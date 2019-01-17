California storm moving out after battering state for 3 days

President Donald Trump on Monday rejected the suggestion that he temporarily reopen government while negotiations continue on his proposed border wall

No shutdown end in sight; Trump says 'never ever back down'

President Donald Trump on Monday rejected the suggestion that he temporarily reopen government while negotiations continue on his proposed border wall

No shutdown end in sight; Trump says 'never ever back down'

The White House is describing comments by Republican Rep. Steve King about white supremacy as "abhorrent."

Congress is planning to skip next week's planned recess if the partial government shutdown continues

Congress prepares to skip planned recess if shutdown goes on

A day after travelers waited nearly 90 minutes in snail-like security lines at the world's busiest airport, Atlanta's mayor is concerned about the waits that could result when the city hosts the 2019 Super Bowl

Trump's nominee for attorney general says 'I will not be bullied' by the president or anyone

Trump's nominee for attorney general says 'I will not be bullied' by the president or anyone

The government shutdown has generated an outpouring of generosity to Transportation Safety Administration agents and other federal employees who are working without pay

Outpouring of generosity for TSA workers, others without pay

Authorities in Georgia have arrested a man accused of planning to attack the White House

Life in limbo: Fertility clinics, couples struggle with what to do with leftover embryos from pregnancy attempts

New dilemma in teen vaping epidemic: no approved medications to ween young people off nicotine.

The best Rx for teens addicted to vaping? No one knows

Massachusetts court filing says company that makes opioid sought 'blizzard of prescriptions' when it launched the drug in the 1990s.

President Donald Trump's estranged former lawyer is acknowledging paying a technology company to artificially boost Trump's standing in two online polls, saying Trump directed him to do it.

Cohen says he rigged online polls for Trump in 2014, 2015

Tens of thousands of federal workers and their families have been forced to turn to programs such as unemployment insurance and food stamps to stay afloat during the government shutdown.

The nation's deadly opioid crisis is bringing new and unwanted attention to the wealthy Sackler family and complicating its philanthropic legacy.

A judge has acquitted three Chicago police officers of trying to cover up the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is responding to criticism about her past work advocating against gay rights by recoding a new YouTube video.

The last Pacific storm in a weeklong series is expected to douse California again and forecasters say the state is still at risk for dangerous mudslides in burn areas and blizzards in the high Sierras.

The government shutdown is taking a toll on preparations for this year's wildfire season.

(James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Truck drivers watch damaged semitrailers get removed from the scene of a multi-car collision in the Cajon Pass near Hesperia, Calif., on Wednesday Jan. 16, 2019.

(Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP). People out for a morning walk cross Pacific Coast Highway at Seapoint Street in Huntington Beach as Caltrans closes PCH to Warner Avenue due to flooding from the storms that have moved through Orange ...

(Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP). Crews work to clear the roadway after a multi-vehicle collision along a foggy Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass near Hesperia Calif., Wednesday Jan. 16, 2019.

(AP Photo/John Antczak). Rain water gushes from a downspout in Pasadena, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, as a storm dumps on California.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A woman walks in the rain while crossing an intersection in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. A series of storms dropped rain up and down the state and snow in mountain regions this week, but the latest storm could be the s...

By PAUL ELIAS and JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The storm that pummeled much of California for three days began moving east Thursday after causing at least six deaths, forcing wildfire victims threatened by floods to flee their homes and plunging nearly 300,000 utility customers into darkness at its peak.

The National Weather Service says the winter storm is forecast to drop its heavy rain, snow and wind in Colorado next and move across much of country in coming days.

"It will be slamming the East Coast by Sunday," NWS forecaster Steve Anderson said. "From Maine to Florida."

Anderson said most of California should be dry and sunny by Friday.

The three-day drenching did put a dent in California's drought.

Government and university researchers who maintain the U.S. Drought Monitor map downgraded most of the state's drought classification from abnormally dry to some level of drought, mostly of moderate intensity.

Californians endured canceled flights, falling trees, downed power lines and threats of localized flooding.

"Our tree crews have been working around the clock to clear downed trees and large branches during the heavy rains and high winds," San Francisco's Department of Public Works said. Fallen trees blocked the city's iconic cable car tracks for hours Thursday and similarly delayed other commuter trains in region.

The California Highway Patrol says a falling tree killed a 42-year-old homeless man in Oakland on Wednesday.

The CHP said the victim may have been trying to shelter under some trees near an Oakland freeway when he was crushed by a 30-foot-long (9-meter) branch.

The man may have been "just trying to stay dry," CHP officer Herman Baza said.

A few hours later, a pedestrian looking at a downed power line who went into the street to avoid a falling tree was struck and killed by a van in Mill Valley about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

CHP reported that four people were killed in two separate Northern California auto accidents caused by rain-slickened roads this week, including a family of three killed Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada foothill town of Placerville.

A 200-year-old oak tree towering 100 feet over James Holmes' suburban San Francisco home toppled over in the wind Wednesday night.

"My family lived under it in our house, for 70 years," he said.

Southern California authorities concerned with rising streams and excessive runoff ordered evacuations in parts of Malibu and other areas scarred by wildfires. Malibu schools canceled classes. Santa Anita racetrack canceled its slate of horse races Thursday.

Northern California authorities warned of imminent floods and debris flows in the wildfire-ravished city of Paradise and the surrounding region denuded of protective trees and vegetation, telling residents to prepare to flee on a moment's notice.

Meanwhile, blizzard conditions blanketed the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada and the region's ski resorts with as much as four feet of snow just in time for the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

So much snow accumulated on the tail of an executive jet parked at the Tahoe Truckee Airport that it propped its nose in the air Wednesday morning.

Pacific Gas & Electric said 280,000 customers lost power at some point since Wednesday. PG&E spokeswoman Mayra Tostado said 26,432 customers remained without power Thursday afternoon.

Rain and winds forced the cancellation of dozens of flights at San Francisco International Airport.

In areas recently scarred by wildfires, authorities feared small rivers and creeks would flood their banks and cause massive mudslides, further damaging communities struggling to recover from a historically bad fire season.

The blazes stripped hillsides of trees and other vegetation that stabilize soil and prevent mudslides, putting at risk thousands of people living in foothill and canyon areas devastated by wildfires.

The hillsides were holding but people in burn areas were urged to remain alert.

In the Southern California hillside community of Oak Park, where residents used pumps and sandbags to hold off rushing storm water, longtime resident Diane Starzak said her neighborhood "kind of dodged the bullet" as the worst of three days of storms began to taper off.

___

Antczak reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Janie Har in San Francisco and John Rogers in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.