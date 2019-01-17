California storms kill at least 5 as flooding fears rise

President Donald Trump on Monday rejected the suggestion that he temporarily reopen government while negotiations continue on his proposed border wall

No shutdown end in sight; Trump says 'never ever back down'

The White House is describing comments by Republican Rep. Steve King about white supremacy as "abhorrent."

Congress is planning to skip next week's planned recess if the partial government shutdown continues

Congress prepares to skip planned recess if shutdown goes on

A day after travelers waited nearly 90 minutes in snail-like security lines at the world's busiest airport, Atlanta's mayor is concerned about the waits that could result when the city hosts the 2019 Super Bowl

Trump's nominee for attorney general says 'I will not be bullied' by the president or anyone

The government shutdown has generated an outpouring of generosity to Transportation Safety Administration agents and other federal employees who are working without pay

Outpouring of generosity for TSA workers, others without pay

Authorities in Georgia have arrested a man accused of planning to attack the White House

Life in limbo: Fertility clinics, couples struggle with what to do with leftover embryos from pregnancy attempts

Former Gov. John Engler is resigning as Michigan State's interim president amid public backlash over his comments about women and girls sexually assaulted by now-imprisoned campus sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The last Pacific storm in a weeklong series is expected to douse California again and forecasters say the state is still at risk for dangerous mudslides in burn areas and blizzards in the high Sierras.

A judge has acquitted three Chicago police officers of trying to cover up the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Moon, Earth and sun line up this weekend for the only total lunar eclipse this year and next.

Authorities in Georgia have arrested a man accused of planning to attack the White House.

Los Angeles teachers and school district officials will return to the bargaining table as walkout enters its fourth day.

The nation's deadly opioid crisis is bringing new and unwanted attention to the wealthy Sackler family and complicating its philanthropic legacy.

A judge has acquitted three Chicago police officers of trying to cover up the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

The government shutdown is taking a toll on preparations for this year's wildfire season.

(James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Truck drivers watch damaged semitrailers get removed from the scene of a multi-car collision in the Cajon Pass near Hesperia, Calif., on Wednesday Jan. 16, 2019.

(Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP). People out for a morning walk cross Pacific Coast Highway at Seapoint Street in Huntington Beach as Caltrans closes PCH to Warner Avenue due to flooding from the storms that have moved through Orange ...

(Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP). Crews work to clear the roadway after a multi-vehicle collision along a foggy Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass near Hesperia Calif., Wednesday Jan. 16, 2019.

(AP Photo/John Antczak). Rain water gushes from a downspout in Pasadena, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, as a storm dumps on California.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A woman walks in the rain while crossing an intersection in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. A series of storms dropped rain up and down the state and snow in mountain regions this week, but the latest storm could be the s...

By PAUL ELIAS and JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Heavy rain, snow and wind pummeled much of California Thursday, causing at least five deaths, leaving thousands without power and forcing wildfire victims threatened by floods to flee their homes.

Southern California authorities concerned with rising streams and excessive runoff ordered evacuations in parts of Malibu and other areas scarred by wildfires. Malibu schools canceled classes.

In harder hit Northern California, authorities warned of imminent floods and debris flows in the wildfire-ravished city of Paradise and the surrounding region denuded of protective trees and vegetation, telling residents to prepare to flee their homes on a moment's notice.

"Flash flooding is a dangerous and life threating situation," the Butte County sheriff's department said. "Due to the dynamic nature of debris flow and flash flood events, residents should not wait for an evacuation order to take action."

The California Highway Patrol reported that four people were killed in two separate Northern California auto accidents caused by rain-slickened roads this week, including a family of three killed Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada foothill town of Placerville.

The CHP says high winds knocked over a large tree that fell into a homeless encampment Wednesday afternoon, killing a 42-year-old man. The CHP said the victim may have been trying to shelter under some trees near an Oakland freeway when he was crushed by a 30-foot-long (9-meter) branch.

The man may have been "just trying to stay dry," CHP officer Herman Baza said. "Unfortunately, that protection was deadly."

More than 140 flights were canceled at San Francisco International Airport and the CHP warned of treacherous road conditions throughout the state.

Meanwhile, blizzard conditions blanketed the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada and the region's ski resorts with as much as four feet of snow just in time for the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

So much snow accumulated on the tail of an executive jet parked at the Tahoe Truckee Airport that it propped its nose in the air Wednesday morning.

Tens of thousands of people were without electricity in Pacific Gas & Electric utility areas, including more than 15,000 in San Jose late Wednesday night.

The weather service issued a high surf warning for San Francisco County through Friday, with 30-foot (9-meter) breakers along the coast of the North Bay, Monterey Bay and Big Sur.

Weather concerns also kept a stretch of scenic Highway 1 in Big Sur closed.

San Francisco saw only an inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain but Venado in Sonoma County got 5 inches (13 centimeters) over 24 hours.

Rain and winds forced the cancellation of more than 140 flights at San Francisco International Airport.

In Southern California, fog on a mountain highway triggered a 19-vehicle crash. Thirty-five people were evaluated for injuries after the pileup on Interstate 15 in Cajon Pass, but most declined to be taken to hospitals, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

In areas recently scarred by wildfires, authorities feared small rivers and creeks would flood their banks and cause massive mudslides, further damaging communities struggling to recover from a historically bad fire season.

The blazes stripped hillsides of trees and other vegetation that stabilize soil and prevent mudslides, putting at risk thousands of people living in foothill and canyon areas devastated by wildfires.

The hillsides were holding but people in burn areas were urged to remain alert.

___

Antczak reported from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.