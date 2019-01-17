Disturbance at Mt. Carmel High School prompts lockdown - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

By CBS News 8 Team
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego police responded to a disturbance involving a student inside a gym at Mt. Carmel High School that has prompted a lockdown Thursday morning in Rancho Penasquitos.

Police on campus tried to calm the student who was being described as “aggressive.”

It’s unclear if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

