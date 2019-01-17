Disturbance at Mt. Carmel High School prompts lockdown

San Diego police responded to a disturbance involving a student inside a gym at Mt. Carmel High School that has prompted a lockdown Thursday morning in Rancho Penasquitos.
Thirty years after first introducing the tagline "The Best A Man Can Get," Gillette is taking a fresh look at what it means for men to be at their "best."
It takes something special to clean up in the car wash business. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff visits Chula Vista to see first-hand what “big things” are happening at Soapy Joe’s.
A final round of precipitation, possibly the heaviest of the week, is expected in San Diego County Thursday along with high winds in the mountains and high surf at the beaches.
A young military couple transferring from overseas was scammed out of $3,000 when they tried to find a new home.
Far too often the Coronado bridge is used by people to end their own life, but a new plan could help save lives.
More organizations around San Diego County offered help Wednesday to federal employees affected by the ongoing government shutdown.
The nation's first law eliminating bail for suspects awaiting trial is on hold until California voters decide whether to overturn it, officials said Wednesday.
California endorsed a rule Wednesday that will allow home marijuana deliveries statewide, even into communities that have banned commercial pot sales.