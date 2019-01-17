10YearChallenge: Makeup tricks to take 10 years off

Click here on YouTube.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It’s all the rage on social media right now: people posting their “10-year challenge” photos.

All over social media people are posting side-by-side photos of themselves from around 2009 and now.

Karol Young Moses visited Morning Extra to share makeup tricks to help you look 10 years younger so you will feel extra good about sharing your #10YearChallenge.