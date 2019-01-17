#10YearChallenge: Makeup tricks to take 10 years off - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

#10YearChallenge: Makeup tricks to take 10 years off

Posted: Updated:

Click here on YouTube.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It’s all the rage on social media right now: people posting their “10-year challenge” photos.

All over social media people are posting side-by-side photos of themselves from around 2009 and now.

Karol Young Moses visited Morning Extra to share makeup tricks to help you look 10 years younger so you will feel extra good about sharing your #10YearChallenge.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.