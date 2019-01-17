Big rig crash causes closure of ramp from EB SR-54 to NB 805 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Big rig crash causes closure of ramp from EB SR-54 to NB 805

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) -  A big rig jackknifed on Thursday afternoon on the transition ramp from eastbound state Route 54 to northbound Interstate 805.

The accident happened shortly after 12:15 and a full closure went into effect near 12:30 according to CHP.

The transition ramp is expected to be closed until after 6 p.m. due to railing repair.

