San Diego 11-year-old is a bowling champion

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — 11-year-old Katelyn Abigania from Encanto has been named a National Junior Champion in the sport of youth bowling.
The sixth grader has been bowling for about five years and recently came in first place in a large youth tournament.
“This sport means everything to me,” said Katelyn. “It makes me strive for what I want.”
News 8’s John Howard caught up with Katelyn about her love for the sport and spoke with her coach Barry Brown.
John also made the mistake of challenging Katelyn to a game of bowling. Want to guess who won?
Katelyn hopes to bowl at the collegiate level and eventually go professional.
