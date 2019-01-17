San Diego County average gas prices lowest since January 2018

Far too often the Coronado bridge is used by people to end their own life, but a new plan could help save lives.
11-year-old Katelyn Abigania from Encanto has been named a National Junior Champion in the sport of youth bowling. News 8’s John Howard caught up with Katelyn about her love for the sport and spoke with her coach Barry Brown. John also made the mistake of challenging Katelyn to a game of bowling. Want to guess who won?
11-year-old Katelyn Abigania from Encanto has been named a National Junior Champion in the sport of youth bowling. News 8’s John Howard caught up with Katelyn about her love for the sport and spoke with her coach Barry Brown. John also made the mistake of challenging Katelyn to a game of bowling. Want to guess who won?
Thousands more migrant children may have been split from their families than the Trump administration previously reported, in part because officials were stepping up family separations long before the border policy that prompted international outrage last spring, a government watchdog said Thursday.
Thousands more migrant children may have been split from their families than the Trump administration previously reported, in part because officials were stepping up family separations long before the border policy that prompted international outrage last spring, a government watchdog said Thursday.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday to its lowest amount since Jan. 23, 2018, falling eight-tenths of a cent to $3.244, the 28th consecutive decrease.
In his demands that Congress set aside $5.7 billion for a border wall, President Donald Trump has insisted that a new physical barrier would stop heroin entering the U.S. from Mexico.
San Diego has always had an active music scene with several big-name artists making their start right here in America’s Finest City. From our News 8 archives, check out these clips of San Diego bands from the 1980s and ‘90s.
A big rig jackknifed on Thursday afternoon on the transition ramp from eastbound state Route 54 to northbound Interstate 805.
It’s all the rage on social media right now: people posting their “10-year challenge” photos. Karol Young Moses visited Morning Extra to share makeup tricks to help you look 10 years younger so you will feel extra good about sharing your #10YearChallenge.
A student allegedly brought a screwdriver to Mount Carmel High School Thursday and threatened to harm other students, prompting a lockdown at the Rancho Penasquitos campus.