San Diego County average gas prices lowest since January 2018

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday to its lowest amount since Jan. 23, 2018, falling eight-tenths of a cent to $3.244, the 28th consecutive decrease.

The average price has dropped 17.3 cents over the past 28 days, including nine-tenths of a cent on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose 2.6 cents over the three days preceding the streak.

The average price is 4.8 cents less than one week ago and 14.7 cents lower than one month ago but 2.5 cents more than one year ago.