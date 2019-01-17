San Diego city braces for storm by activating pump stations - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego city braces for storm by activating pump stations

Posted: Updated:

Click here to view video on YouTube

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – An already soaked San Diego County is being hit again Thursday with a third winter storm.

As the heavy rain makes it way across the region, fears and concerns of flooding along the San Diego River and clogged drains have led to the activation of water pump stations.

Daniel Willis works for the San Diego Storm Water Department. “These pump stations go unnoticed for most of the year until we get rain. Then, if it rains and they are not working we hear a lot about it,” he said.

In Old Town, there is a major pump station that pumps the water out to the river during a storm. According to Willis, water pumps, which are placed in flood zones, can push out 135,000 gallons per minute.

For 75 years, pumping 135,000 gallons per minute at all major flooding zones has been efficient until the system becomes clogged. “Bottles, cans, plastic, Styrofoam – all that kind of stuff gets into the storm drain and clogs it up,” said Willis.

While the city has a top collection site with ten pumps, which are controlled by a high voltage power line, water pumps are also placed in all of San Diego’s flood prone zones. “We put portable pumps in low-lying areas that are below sea level or areas susceptible to flooding,” said Willis.

The final storm system is expected to leave the region by Thursday night and dry weather with warmer temperatures will prevail from Friday afternoon through next week, forecasters said.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Fugitive wanted for failing to comply with terms of parole known to frequent Imperial Beach

    Fugitive wanted for failing to comply with terms of parole known to frequent Imperial Beach

    Thursday, January 17 2019 10:12 PM EST2019-01-18 03:12:35 GMT

    Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Michael Borja 

     

    Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Michael Borja 

     

  • A look back at the Northridge earthquake 25 years ago

    A look back at the Northridge earthquake 25 years ago

    Thursday, January 17 2019 10:03 PM EST2019-01-18 03:03:06 GMT

    25 years ago on Thursday the Northridge earthquake devastated parts of the San Fernando valley. Dozens were killed when the powerful quake hit. News 8's Shannon Handy took a look back at our reporting from the tragic day and reports on what a local expert is saying about San Diego’s current infrastructure. 

     

    25 years ago on Thursday the Northridge earthquake devastated parts of the San Fernando valley. Dozens were killed when the powerful quake hit. News 8's Shannon Handy took a look back at our reporting from the tragic day and reports on what a local expert is saying about San Diego’s current infrastructure. 

     

  • Strong winter storm to bring heavy rain to San Diego County

    Strong winter storm to bring heavy rain to San Diego County

    Thursday, January 17 2019 9:24 PM EST2019-01-18 02:24:54 GMT

    The last in a series of Southern California storms kept the San Diego area blustery and rainy once again Thursday, further drenching the already saturated region.

     

    The last in a series of Southern California storms kept the San Diego area blustery and rainy once again Thursday, further drenching the already saturated region.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.