Rancho Bernardo girl wins kindness award

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Big acts of kindness can come from small places. 

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Rancho Bernardo to meet one amazing kid - 4-year-old Akshaya who won an award for her kindness! 

In addition to the first-place prize money, she won a $2,000 academic scholarship. 

