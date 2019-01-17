Fugitive wanted for failing to comply with terms of parole known to frequent Imperial Beach

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.
This week’s fugitive is:
Michael Borja
DOB: 7/13/1983 (35)
Description: Hispanic male
5’11” tall, 230 lbs.
Black hair, brown eyes
Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:
Michael Borja is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole. Borja is considered a parolee at large (no bail). Borja is on parole due to a robbery conviction. Borja also has previous convictions for false imprisonment, parole violations, probation violations, narcotics possession, possession of a stolen vehicle, and criminal threats. Borja is known to frequent the Imperial Beach area.
If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for her arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Michael Borja
Big acts of kindness can come from small places. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Rancho Bernardo to meet one amazing kid - 4-year-old Akshaya who won an award for her kindness!
San Diego has always had an active music scene with several big-name artists making their start right here in America’s Finest City. From our News 8 archives, check out these clips of San Diego bands from the 1980s and ‘90s.
It takes something special to clean up in the car wash business. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff visits Chula Vista to see first-hand what “big things” are happening at Soapy Joe’s.
People who live in Point Loma are fed up over a ramp that was designed to solve accessibility problems, saying it actually created another issue.
Cat & Craft, the first cat café in North San Diego County held its soft opening this past weekend – selling out all available reservations.
While the Chargers failed to make it to the big game – you can still root for some Southern California talent … in this year’s Puppy Bowl.
You've seen her riding surfboards and putting smiles on a lot of faces around the San Diego area; Ricochet the Surf Dog was nominated for our News 8 Change It Up Champion Award. News 8’s Eric Kahnert caught up with Ricochet's owner about the great work she's doing in the community, and the IMAX movie she's featured in.
You've seen her riding surfboards and putting smiles on a lot of faces around the San Diego area; Ricochet the Surf Dog was nominated for our News 8 Change It Up Champion Award. News 8’s Eric Kahnert caught up with Ricochet's owner about the great work she's doing in the community, and the IMAX movie she's featured in.
A new cannabis product was officially launched in San Diego on Thursday. High Style Brewing Co. has developed one of California's first THC-infused, alcohol-free craft "beer,” which they say is only the third product of its kind in the country.