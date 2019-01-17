Fugitive wanted for failing to comply with terms of parole known - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fugitive wanted for failing to comply with terms of parole known to frequent Imperial Beach

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
Connect

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:
Michael Borja
DOB: 7/13/1983 (35)
Description: Hispanic male
5’11” tall, 230 lbs.
Black hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

Michael Borja is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole. Borja is considered a parolee at large (no bail). Borja is on parole due to a robbery conviction. Borja also has previous convictions for false imprisonment, parole violations, probation violations, narcotics possession, possession of a stolen vehicle, and criminal threats. Borja is known to frequent the Imperial Beach area.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for her arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.