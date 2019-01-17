Fugitive wanted for failing to comply with terms of parole known to frequent Imperial Beach

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Michael Borja

DOB: 7/13/1983 (35)

Description: Hispanic male

5’11” tall, 230 lbs.

Black hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

Michael Borja is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole. Borja is considered a parolee at large (no bail). Borja is on parole due to a robbery conviction. Borja also has previous convictions for false imprisonment, parole violations, probation violations, narcotics possession, possession of a stolen vehicle, and criminal threats. Borja is known to frequent the Imperial Beach area.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for her arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.