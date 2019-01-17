News 8 viewers offer to help scammed military couple re-locating to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — There has been an outpouring of support for a young military couple who fell victim to a rental scam.

Generous News 8 viewers stepped in to help after News 8’s report on Madison and Sam Harrison aired Wednesday night.

The Navy couple said they were scammed out of $3,000 trying to rent a Hillcrest apartment

They spent several years in Japan but were recently relocated to San Diego.

The property they wanted never actually existed and the money is gone.

News 8 viewers immediately stepped up.

Some offered them a room in their home with one person saying, "we'd be happy to let them stay rent free for a month."

Another said: "I want to offer my upstairs to them, free of charge for two months."

Yet another said: "I would like to assist them financially... I am retired military and can only imagine the hardship they face."

Patty Aguilar is one of several landlords who reached out offering to rent the Harrisons an apartment in her Imperial Beach building.

Her goal, like all News 8 viewers, is to make sure the Harrisons feel welcome and are not hurt by the scam.

