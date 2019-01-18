Man struck, killed by car while walking on a Spring Valley stree - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man struck, killed by car while walking on a Spring Valley street

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Bio
Connect
Biography

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on a Spring Valley street near Monte Vista High School, authorities said Friday.

It happened shortly after 8:20 p.m. Thursday on Sweetwater Springs Boulevard near Loma Lane, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Doerr said.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.