San Diego honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Human Dignity Award Breakfast

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Dignity Award Breakfast, hosted by the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA gets underway Friday in Mission Valley.

This iconic breakfast kicks off San Diego-area events dedicated to Dr. King's impact. His words and selfless actions continue to be an inspiration and call-to-action for tolerance and peace with each new generation.

The celebration not only memorializes and celebrates Dr. King, it recognizes community leaders of the past, present and future, including this year's Human Dignity Award winner.

MLK Human Dignity Awards Breakfast kicks off a weekend of events to honor the late civil rights leader. @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/VGd4HFse6u — Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) January 18, 2019

The Human Dignity Award is given annually to a person or persons who most exemplify the work and character of Dr. King. Past honorees encompass outstanding qualities of volunteerism, philanthropy and activism in the San Diego community.

This year the YMCA celebrates the Tariq Khamisa Foundation (TKF).

TKF was founded in 1995, after college student Tariq Khamisa was killed by a 14-year-old gang member, Tony Hicks. Tony was tried as an adult and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Tariq’s father, Azim Khamisa, felt this tragedy created victims on both ends of the gun. Azim, in an act of extraordinary grace and forgiveness, reached out to Tony’s grandfather, Ples Felix. The two men came together in the spirit of healing to end youth violence.

"It’s a very auspicious day, we are in our 24th year to be recognized by a hero like MLK is truly an honor," Azim Khamisa said.

The event will kick off a weekend of events to honor the late civil rights leader.