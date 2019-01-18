San Diego honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Human Dignity Award Breakfast

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Dignity Award Breakfast, hosted by the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA gets underway Friday in Mission Valley.
This iconic breakfast kicks off San Diego-area events dedicated to Dr. King's impact. His words and selfless actions continue to be an inspiration and call-to-action for tolerance and peace with each new generation.
The celebration not only memorializes and celebrates Dr. King, it recognizes community leaders of the past, present and future, including this year's Human Dignity Award winner.
MLK Human Dignity Awards Breakfast kicks off a weekend of events to honor the late civil rights leader. @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/VGd4HFse6u— Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) January 18, 2019
The Human Dignity Award is given annually to a person or persons who most exemplify the work and character of Dr. King. Past honorees encompass outstanding qualities of volunteerism, philanthropy and activism in the San Diego community.
This year the YMCA celebrates the Tariq Khamisa Foundation (TKF).
TKF was founded in 1995, after college student Tariq Khamisa was killed by a 14-year-old gang member, Tony Hicks. Tony was tried as an adult and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Tariq’s father, Azim Khamisa, felt this tragedy created victims on both ends of the gun. Azim, in an act of extraordinary grace and forgiveness, reached out to Tony’s grandfather, Ples Felix. The two men came together in the spirit of healing to end youth violence.
"It’s a very auspicious day, we are in our 24th year to be recognized by a hero like MLK is truly an honor," Azim Khamisa said.
The event will kick off a weekend of events to honor the late civil rights leader.
Kicking off this Friday honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the annual @YMCASanDiego “Human Dignity Awards Breakfast” @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/OIXeBBiUPb— Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) January 18, 2019
The 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Dignity Award Breakfast, hosted by the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA gets underway Friday in Mission Valley.
Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will offer unemployment benefits to federal employees working without pay during the government shutdown despite guidance saying it's not allowed.
A family of three was displaced by a blaze that damaged the guest bedroom of their Oceanside home, officials said Friday.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on a Spring Valley street near Monte Vista High School, authorities said Friday.
A 26-year-old woman suffered a serious eye injury Thursday in a scooter accident in the Mission Beach area of San Diego.
Thousands more migrant children may have been split from their families than the Trump administration previously reported, in part because officials were stepping up family separations long before the border policy that prompted international outrage last spring, a government watchdog said Thursday.
Thousands more migrant children may have been split from their families than the Trump administration previously reported, in part because officials were stepping up family separations long before the border policy that prompted international outrage last spring, a government watchdog said Thursday.
A freeway connector ramp, from eastbound state Route 54 to northbound Interstate 805, in National City was reopened Thursday night after a big rig crash.
This weekend, thousands of San Diegans are expected to make their way through the streets of downtown San Diego in the name of women’s rights.
Parkinson’s disease is a nervous system disorder that affects the body’s ability to move and has no cure.