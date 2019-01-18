Ocean Beach Pier damaged by high surf, remains closed

OCEAN BEACH (NEWS 8) - The Ocean Beach Pier was reportedly damaged by the high surf Friday.

The pier remains closed and may have been damaged by the strong waves moving in from the storm.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday. Surf: 7 - 10' with sets to 14' in southern San Diego County. The big waves will peak Friday and slowly subside by Friday night. Additionally, expect strong rip currents and minor coastal flooding during high tides. 6.0' at 6:20 am on Friday and 6.5' at 7:04 am on Saturday.

News 8’s Shannon Handy reports from Imperial Beach on Cortez Street, where high tide pushed mud onto streets, (Jan. 18, 2019).

We could see lingering light overnight showers as the storm system exits east. High pressure will build in by Friday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

Dry weather with warmer temperatures is expected to return and continue through next week. Waves as high as 12 to 14 feet will be possible at the beaches south of Encinitas before subsiding Friday night.

The National Weather Service does warn that only stronger swimmers should head out into the waters. There are also warnings of strong rip currents.

