Ocean Beach Pier damaged by high surf, remains closed

OCEAN BEACH (NEWS 8) - The Ocean Beach Pier was reportedly damaged by the high surf Friday.
The pier remains closed and may have been damaged by the strong waves moving in from the storm.
A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday. Surf: 7 - 10' with sets to 14' in southern San Diego County. The big waves will peak Friday and slowly subside by Friday night. Additionally, expect strong rip currents and minor coastal flooding during high tides. 6.0' at 6:20 am on Friday and 6.5' at 7:04 am on Saturday.
News 8’s Shannon Handy reports from Imperial Beach on Cortez Street, where high tide pushed mud onto streets, (Jan. 18, 2019).
We could see lingering light overnight showers as the storm system exits east. High pressure will build in by Friday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.
Dry weather with warmer temperatures is expected to return and continue through next week. Waves as high as 12 to 14 feet will be possible at the beaches south of Encinitas before subsiding Friday night.
The National Weather Service does warn that only stronger swimmers should head out into the waters. There are also warnings of strong rip currents.
Facebook Video: The Ocean Beach Pier was reportedly damaged by the high surf Friday and remains closed, (Jan. 18, 2019).
The greatest shows on dirt will make its annual visits to America’s Finest City Saturday, Jan 19, with Monster Jam at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres.
The 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Dignity Award Breakfast, hosted by the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA gets underway Friday in Mission Valley.
Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will offer unemployment benefits to federal employees working without pay during the government shutdown despite guidance saying it's not allowed.
A family of three was displaced by a blaze that damaged the guest bedroom of their Oceanside home, officials said Friday.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on a Spring Valley street near Monte Vista High School, authorities said Friday.
A 26-year-old woman suffered a serious eye injury Thursday in a scooter accident in the Mission Beach area of San Diego.
Thousands more migrant children may have been split from their families than the Trump administration previously reported, in part because officials were stepping up family separations long before the border policy that prompted international outrage last spring, a government watchdog said Thursday.
Thousands more migrant children may have been split from their families than the Trump administration previously reported, in part because officials were stepping up family separations long before the border policy that prompted international outrage last spring, a government watchdog said Thursday.
A freeway connector ramp, from eastbound state Route 54 to northbound Interstate 805, in National City was reopened Thursday night after a big rig crash.