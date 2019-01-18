County Offices Will Close for Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - County offices including libraries and animal shelters will close Monday, Jan. 21 for the federal holiday in observance of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
All essential services, such as law enforcement and emergency animal control response, will continue.
County parks will be open on Monday but the following parks facilities will be closed.
The Department of Parks and Recreation’s reservation phone line will not be available, but customers can still make reservations online at sdparks.org.
County offices will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 22.
