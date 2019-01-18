Thieves use pickup to smash way into Ramona store, steal ATM

RAMONA (CNS) - Two masked thieves used a pickup truck early Friday morning to ram their way into a Ramona grocery store and pull an ATM off its moorings so they could steal it, authorities said.

The unidentified men apparently cut a locked chain securing the entrance to Ramona Market, 838 Main St., and made a failed attempt to pry the steel-framed door open before smashing their way inside with the vehicle about 4:15 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.

The bandits used a chain tied to the truck -- a white or silver long- bed, extended-cab Ford F250 or F350 with silver running boards -- to yank the cash machine from its foundation, then drove north with the ATM, Sgt. Rob Samuels said.

The driver of the pickup, a heavyset man, wore blue pants, a green jacket, tan boots and a black pullover face mask.

His accomplice was dressed all in black and using a T-shirt to cover his face, Samuels said.