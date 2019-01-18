Anti-vaccine movement now a 'threat' to global health, report says

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - People choosing not to vaccinate are now a "global health threat," according to the World Health Organization, (WHO).
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said vaccines will prevent 322 million illnesses over the next 20 years, yet the WHO lists vaccine hesitancy among the top ten health threats for 2019.
"Vaccine hesitancy – the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite the availability of vaccines – threatens to reverse progress made in tackling vaccine-preventable diseases," the WHO website states.
California tried to crack down on anti-vaxxers a few years ago by eliminating the personal belief exemption as a reason why kids did not get their shots before starting school
The National Vaccine Information Center said in its opposition to the law, “unvaccinated school aged children with religious and conscientious belief exemptions are not causing measles and whopping cough outbreaks in California. Vaccines are pharmaceutical products that carry a risk of injury or death, which can be greater for some than others.”
Even before the law was passed, San Diego always had a higher than average percentage of kindergarteners who were not vaccinated.
County Health said the numbers are still higher than the rest of the state. “What we are seeing in San Diego and California is that some are using alternatives to get around that requirement for vaccination. We want everyone to make an informed decision, but vaccines are tool proven to get better over time and a way to prevent disease,” Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan, Department of Public Health officer.
The Anti-vaccine movement can be traced back to 1998 when Andrew Wakefield published a fraudulent research paper claiming there was a link between vaccines and autism. He was then stripped of his medical license for unethical behavior and his article has been debunked several times.
Doctors point the return of measles as evidence of the problem. It was considered eradicated in the U.S. back in 2000.
To learn about the immunization rate for your child's school, click here.
The San Diego Women’s March is set to kick off Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park on Harbor Drive.
Despite the partial government shutdown, TSA workers have been on the job without pay. On Friday, San Diego-based Pizza Nova delivered food to federal workers at San Diego International Airport.
A San Marcos man is planning to run seven marathons in seven consecutive days on seven continents – and he is doing it all with type one diabetes.
Two masked thieves used a pickup truck early Friday morning to ram their way into a Ramona grocery store and pull an ATM off its moorings so they could steal it, authorities said.
County offices including libraries and animal shelters will close Monday, Jan. 21 for the federal holiday in observance of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
People choosing not to vaccinate are now a "global health threat," according to the World Health Organization.
San Diego County's unadjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.2 percent in December, with farm and nonfarm industries losing a total of 1,500 jobs, the California Employment Development Department announced Friday.
A homeless man who fatally stabbed a Poway resident during an early morning fight outside at a 7-Eleven store was sentenced Friday to 12 years in state prison.
The San Diego County Vector Control Program reminded residents on Friday to protect themselves from the potentially deadly hantavirus after five mice around the county tested positive for it.