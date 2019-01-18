San Diego's Pizza Nova delivers food to TSA workers amid government shutdown

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Despite the partial government shutdown, TSA workers have been on the job without pay. On Friday, San Diego-based Pizza Nova delivered food to federal workers at San Diego International Airport.

From the curbside at Terminal One to inside the breakroom, federal workers enjoyed pizza, slices of pie and wraps. “We just wanted to feed the TSA agents while they are waiting to get their paycheck,” said Charlie Muirhead, a partner at Pizza Nova.

Over 600 TSA agents work at San Diego’s airport and many of them have been feeling the government shutdown strain. “It’s a tough time for a lot of people and it does help,” said Julian Gonzales, TSA manager.

Steve Blocker, a TSA Assistant Federal Security Director for Screening, said, “everybody is just appreciative that the community is reaching out to us like this – just means a lot.”

“The meal that we eat here is a meal we don’t have to buy so we can have more food for our families at home,” said TSA officer, Tim Cole.

Passengers have also noticed TSA’s hard work. Many of them telling TSA agents, 'thank you for your service.'

“They are awesome – very proud of them for working,” one passenger told News 8.

“It’s not just a slice of pizza. [It] keeps up the good mood to help the rest of the public,” said Sue Payne, a TSA officer.

The San Diego Food Bank also brought seven tons of food and 6,000 diapers to local Coast Guard families.

This week, California governor Gavin Newsome met with TSA workers. The TSA workers told Newsom they are struggling to make ends meet without pay.

