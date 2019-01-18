San Diego's Pizza Nova delivers food to TSA workers amid government shutdown

The San Diego Women’s March is set to kick off Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park on Harbor Drive.
Despite the partial government shutdown, TSA workers have been on the job without pay. On Friday, San Diego-based Pizza Nova delivered food to federal workers at San Diego International Airport.
A San Marcos man is planning to run seven marathons in seven consecutive days on seven continents – and he is doing it all with type one diabetes.
Two masked thieves used a pickup truck early Friday morning to ram their way into a Ramona grocery store and pull an ATM off its moorings so they could steal it, authorities said.
County offices including libraries and animal shelters will close Monday, Jan. 21 for the federal holiday in observance of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
People choosing not to vaccinate are now a "global health threat," according to the World Health Organization.
San Diego County's unadjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.2 percent in December, with farm and nonfarm industries losing a total of 1,500 jobs, the California Employment Development Department announced Friday.
A homeless man who fatally stabbed a Poway resident during an early morning fight outside at a 7-Eleven store was sentenced Friday to 12 years in state prison.
The San Diego County Vector Control Program reminded residents on Friday to protect themselves from the potentially deadly hantavirus after five mice around the county tested positive for it.