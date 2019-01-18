Seven marathons in seven consecutive days on seven continents - why this San Marcos man will run for it

SAN MARCOS (NEWS 8) – A San Marcos man is planning to run seven marathons in seven consecutive days on seven continents – and he is doing it all with type 1 diabetes.

In Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff got to know Eric Tozer and the cause he will carry around the world.

Eric grew up a star athlete. He is the kind of guy who can sprint to the top of any mountain, but at the age of 22 his health suddenly plummeted downhill when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Without proper amounts of insulin injected into this body, Eric and others living with diabetes can die. Monitors attached to his body send life saving signals to his watch.

While most people in need of a blood check every seven minutes might stick close to home, Eric is packing his bags.

Eric will do seven marathons in seven consecutive days on seven continents – a lot of jet setting and jet lag.

Eric’s wife, Jen, and their two daughters have been inspired by a father willing to ride the diabetic ups and downs with courage.

Eric is an ambassador for the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF.

Follow Eric’s journey on his Instagram!