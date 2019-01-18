San Diego's Women's March set for Saturday morning - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego's Women's March set for Saturday morning

By Monique Griego, Reporter
 SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Women’s March is set to kick off Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park on Harbor Drive.

Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, the mayor of National City, is helping to organize this year’s rally. “Being able to walk side by side with so many advocates and allies who believe in gender equality, closing the wage gap and the truth to power.”

Supporters believe the marches are part of the driving force behind changes we are seeing nationally and locally.

Hilary Nemchik is the president of Run Women Run – a sponsor of this year’s march. “I think the momentum has grown as seen by the evidence of waves of women running for office in record numbers. You are going to see women. You are going to see men. You are going to see families. All of San Diego showing up to support an incredible cause,” she said.

This year, attendance at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. is expected to be lower than usual because of an ongoing controversy involving its co-president, Tamika Mallory.

While inspired by the national efforts, San Diego organizers made it clear they are not directly associated with the national march or its leaders and are independently organized.

