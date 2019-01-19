Thousands walk through Balboa Park for San Diego Walk for Life 2019

The third annual Women's March will take place in dozens of cities across the country on Saturday, including Waterfront Park in San Diego.
A record number of County employees will be hitting the streets next week to help count homeless people in the region.
People choosing not to vaccinate are now a "global health threat," according to the World Health Organization.
As the state’s affordable housing crisis worsens, the City of Encinitas has launched a bold new initiative to encourage its homeowners to do their part.
A group of 376 Central Americans was arrested in southwest Arizona, the vast majority of them families who dug short, shallow holes under a barrier to cross the border, authorities said Friday.