Thousands walk through Balboa Park for San Diego Walk for Life 2019

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Over 4,000 San Diegans gathered on Saturday for the San Diego Walk for Life 2019. The event honors and embraces those who have Down Syndrome.

The walk was put on by different church groups, pregnancy care centers and adoption care centers to celebrate life.

This years event featured over 4,000 marchers who walked throughout Balboa Park.

Some of the speakers included Auxiliary Bishop of San Diego, Most Reverend John P. Dolan as well as families who have adopted special needs children.

Photos courtesy of Mary Hunt & Yvonne Hunt



