Suspects rob San Carlos jewelry store, escape

Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego played host to thousands of people demonstrating in the third annual Women's March, which also took place in dozens of other cities across the country.
Three people robbed a San Carlos jewelry store on Saturday afternoon, then fled before officers were able to arrive, police said.
A record number of County employees will be hitting the streets next week to help count homeless people in the region.
People choosing not to vaccinate are now a "global health threat," according to the World Health Organization.
As the state’s affordable housing crisis worsens, the City of Encinitas has launched a bold new initiative to encourage its homeowners to do their part.