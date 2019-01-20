Hit-and-run crash injures minor in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A juvenile was injured in a hit-aad-run crash in Linda Vista late Saturday, police said.
It happened just before 8:40 p.m. in an alley off Linda Vista Road near Comstock Street, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.
A group of male pedestrians were walking north in the alley while a car approached heading the opposite direction, Heims said. When the car got closer, it veered to the side and struck one of the members of the group, then continued down the alley and left the scene.
The victim, described only as a male juvenile, suffered a fractured jaw and other injuries to his face, Heims said.
Police were told the car involved was a white sedan, but there was no further description, according to Heims.
Several residents of an apartment complex in El Cajon were displaced Sunday after a driver accidentally crashed into their building.
A fire that started in a garage badly damaged a home in Scripps Ranch on Sunday morning, a fire official said.
An allegedly-intoxicated driver crashed down an embankment after trying to evade a pursuing sheriff's deputy Saturday night.
San Diegans are going online to raise money to help make ends meet amid a partial government shutdown prolonged by a impasse over President Trump's demand for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego played host to thousands of people demonstrating in the third annual Women's March, which also took place in dozens of other cities across the country.
Three people robbed a San Carlos jewelry store on Saturday afternoon, then fled before officers were able to arrive, police said.