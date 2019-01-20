Residents displaced after driver crashes into El Cajon apartment complex

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) — Several residents of an apartment complex in El Cajon were displaced Sunday after a driver accidentally crashed into their building.
The call came in around 2:30 p.m. from the 900 block of Estes Street, according to El Cajon police.
The driver reportedly hit the gas instead of the brake and crashed into the complex resulting in major damage. The car struck a beam the provides support to four units in the complex.
The tenants of those apartments were being helped by the Red Cross in finding somewhere to stay, according to authorities.
No injuries were reported.
