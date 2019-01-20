Possibly off-course hot air balloon lands in Ramona

Video above courtesy of Alaina Ramirez.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A seemingly wayward hot air balloon landed in a Ramona field on Sunday much to the surprise of on-lookers.

Cell phone video provided by a News 8 viewer shows the balloon just after it touched down; several bystanders are seen running to the landing site.

News 8 photojournalist spotted the balloon from his backyard in Rancho Bernardo.

Authorities could not yet confirm if the balloon was off-course as of Sunday evening.

Pictures below show the balloon landing near a pen with several horses.