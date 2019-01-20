Possibly off-course hot air balloon lands in Ramona - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Possibly off-course hot air balloon lands in Ramona

By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
Video above courtesy of Alaina Ramirez.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A seemingly wayward hot air balloon landed in a Ramona field on Sunday much to the surprise of on-lookers. 

Cell phone video provided by a News 8 viewer shows the balloon just after it touched down; several bystanders are seen running to the landing site. 

News 8 photojournalist spotted the balloon from his backyard in Rancho Bernardo. 

Authorities could not yet confirm if the balloon was off-course as of Sunday evening. 

Pictures below show the balloon landing near a pen with several horses.

