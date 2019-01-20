Possibly off-course hot air balloon lands in Ramona

Video above courtesy of Alaina Ramirez.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A seemingly wayward hot air balloon landed in a Ramona field on Sunday much to the surprise of on-lookers.
Cell phone video provided by a News 8 viewer shows the balloon just after it touched down; several bystanders are seen running to the landing site.
News 8 photojournalist spotted the balloon from his backyard in Rancho Bernardo.
Authorities could not yet confirm if the balloon was off-course as of Sunday evening.
Pictures below show the balloon landing near a pen with several horses.
A fire that started in a garage badly damaged a home in Scripps Ranch on Sunday morning, a fire official said.
Several residents of an apartment complex in El Cajon were displaced Sunday after a driver accidentally crashed into their building.
An allegedly-intoxicated driver crashed down an embankment after trying to evade a pursuing sheriff's deputy Saturday night.
San Diegans are going online to raise money to help make ends meet amid a partial government shutdown prolonged by a impasse over President Trump's demand for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego played host to thousands of people demonstrating in the third annual Women's March, which also took place in dozens of other cities across the country.
Three people robbed a San Carlos jewelry store on Saturday afternoon, then fled before officers were able to arrive, police said.