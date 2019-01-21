Two killed when a large tree falls onto Point Loma Heights home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two killed when a large tree falls onto Point Loma Heights home

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people were killed Monday when a roughly 75-foot-tall tree fell onto a two-story house in the Point Loma Heights area.

The tree fell around 6:15 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Santa Monica Avenue and Santa Barbara Street, San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Rick Ballard said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, Ballard said. No details about the victims were immediately available.

Chopper 8 over massive tree that fell onto home in the Point Loma Heights area, (Jan. 21, 2019)

One other person was inside the home when the tree fell, but was able to make it out, Ballard said. No other injuries were immediately reported.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews were called to the scene to repair some downed power lines and shut off gas to the home, Ballard said.

News 8 's Steve Price talks with neighbors in Point Loma Heights after tree falls onto home, killing two people. (Jan. 21, 2019).

