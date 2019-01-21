Democrat Campa-Najjar wants re-match in 2020 against Rep. Duncan - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Democrat Campa-Najjar wants re-match in 2020 against Rep. Duncan Hunter

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Democratic newcomer who challenged indicted California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter last year will run again for the seat in 2020.

Former Obama White House aide Ammar Campa-Najjar said Monday that he hopes to build off the success of his 2018 run for Congress. He said that California’s House District 50 deserves a full-time representative.

Hunter and his wife, Margaret Hunter, have pleaded not guilty to a 60-count indictment alleging they spent more than $250,000 in campaign finance funds on personal expenses.

Hunter beat Campa-Najjar in a bitterly fought race that had been considered a shoo-in for the incumbent before the indictment. The seat covers much of inland San Diego County.

Campa-Najjar received 48 percent of the vote.

A judge in California has scheduled a trial to start in September.

