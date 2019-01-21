Democrat Campa-Najjar wants re-match in 2020 against Rep. Duncan Hunter

Two people were killed Monday when a roughly 75-foot-tall tree fell onto a two-story house in the Point Loma Heights area.
A Democratic newcomer who challenged indicted California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter last year will run again for the seat in 2020.
Kamala Harris, a first-term senator and former California attorney general known for her rigorous questioning of President Donald Trump's nominees, entered the Democratic presidential race on Monday.
Gusty winds are expected to sweep through San Diego County starting Monday and cause potentially dangerous driving conditions through Wednesday, meteorologists said.
A fire that started in a garage badly damaged a home in Scripps Ranch on Sunday morning, a fire official said.
A seemingly wayward hot air balloon landed in a Ramona field on Sunday much to the surprise of on-lookers.
Several residents of an apartment complex in El Cajon were displaced Sunday after a driver accidentally crashed into their building.
An allegedly-intoxicated driver crashed down an embankment after trying to evade a pursuing sheriff's deputy Saturday night.