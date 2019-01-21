King tides peak along San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The highest king tides of the year peaked early Monday morning.

All along San Diego’s coasts this weekend, News 8 captured footage of big waves and some flooding.

The Ocean Beach Pier was damaged by the high surf Friday morning and remained closed Monday with no word on when it may re-open.

A beach hazards statement warning of minor coastal flooding during high tides will be in effect through Tuesday morning at San Diego county beaches.

Waves of 3-6 feet will be possible along with strong rip currents, forecasters said.

Chopper 8 shows us the frothy waves along San Diego's coast Monday morning.

Video by News 8 photojournalist John Stinebaugh captured the high tide and waves crashing at The Marine Room in La Jolla on Sunday, Jan. 21.

